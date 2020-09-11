From Iceland — Well, You Asked: Celebs, Music And Spitting

Photo by Ruv.is

You asked, we answered. Here are your burning questions about music, celebs, and “The Big C”.

What was the best ever music happening in Iceland?

The answer is simple, the “Krútt” (cute) generation. But don’t call them that in their face, they might spit in your face. Just call them the indy scene. We have brilliant bands from that generation, like Sigur Rós, Múm, FM Belfast and of course, our Oscar-winning musician, Hildur Guðnadóttir. Other generations suck.

Is spitting in someone’s face now akin to attempted murder?

Well, it depends. Do you have COVID-19 and you knew about it when you spit in another person’s face? Then the answer would be, not really. But it’s probably a felony. And you would be the asshole of the week. And good luck living with that guilt for the rest of your life. But if it was the Krútt generation that did the spitting, you probably had it coming.

Who was the last famous person that you met in Downtown Reykjavík?

It’s actually Helgi Björns, or Holy B like we call him at the office. He’s a legendary Icelandic musician and actor and one of the key cultural figures in the COVID-19 pandemic that kept bringing live music straight to people’s homes through his hit show, Home With Helgi Björns. But before that, I actually crossed paths with Björk, but you didn’t really ask about that, now did you?

