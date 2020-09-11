From Iceland — Well, You Asked: Celebs, Music And Spitting

Well, You Asked: Celebs, Music And Spitting

Published September 11, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Ruv.is

You asked, we answered. Here are your burning questions about music, celebs, and “The Big C”.

What was the best ever music happening in Iceland?

The answer is simple, the “Krútt” (cute) generation. But don’t call them that in their face, they might spit in your face. Just call them the indy scene. We have brilliant bands from that generation, like Sigur Rós, Múm, FM Belfast and of course, our Oscar-winning musician, Hildur Guðnadóttir. Other generations suck.

Is spitting in someone’s face now akin to attempted murder?

Well, it depends. Do you have COVID-19 and you knew about it when you spit in another person’s face? Then the answer would be, not really. But it’s probably a felony. And you would be the asshole of the week. And good luck living with that guilt for the rest of your life. But if it was the Krútt generation that did the spitting, you probably had it coming.

Who was the last famous person that you met in Downtown Reykjavík?

It’s actually Helgi Björns, or Holy B like we call him at the office. He’s a legendary Icelandic musician and actor and one of the key cultural figures in the COVID-19 pandemic that kept bringing live music straight to people’s homes through his hit show, Home With Helgi Björns. But before that, I actually crossed paths with Björk, but you didn’t really ask about that, now did you?

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

Magazine-articles
Magazine Articles
RVK Newscast #26: Two Icelandic Girls Shamed And Accusations Of Bullying In The Polish Embassy

RVK Newscast #26: Two Icelandic Girls Shamed And Accusations Of Bullying In The Polish Embassy

by

Magazine-articles
Magazine Articles
Last Words: Iceland v. England

Last Words: Iceland v. England

by

Magazine-articles
Magazine Articles
Global, But Make It Local

Global, But Make It Local

by

Magazine-articles
Magazine Articles
Just Sayings: “Hollari er húsbruni en hvalreki á fyrsta ári”

Just Sayings: “Hollari er húsbruni en hvalreki á fyrsta ári”

by

Magazine-articles
Magazine Articles
Gods Of Iceland: Freyr, The Lovesick Golden Boy

Gods Of Iceland: Freyr, The Lovesick Golden Boy

by

Magazine-articles
Magazine Articles
Ask An Historian: Why Is Iceland On Greenwich Mean Time?

Ask An Historian: Why Is Iceland On Greenwich Mean Time?

by

Show Me More!