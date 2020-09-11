From Iceland — Just Sayings: “Hollari er húsbruni en hvalreki á fyrsta ári”

How to explain this? The idiom goes like this in English: “It’s healthier that your house burns to the ground than to find a beached whale in your first year.”

And now you might ask, what the fuck?

Well, this seems to mean that if you find a beached whale (a windfall for Icelanders of yore), you will be convinced that you will be lucky forever, living like a filthy king, convinced of your eternal blind luck. This can only end badly, obviously. So, I guess it’s healthier that your house just burns down. I guess.

For more Just Sayings, click here.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.