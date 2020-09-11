From Iceland — RVK Newscast #26: Two Icelandic Girls Shamed And Accusations Of Bullying In The Polish Embassy


RVK Newscast #26: Two Icelandic Girls Shamed And Accusations Of Bullying In The Polish Embassy

Published September 11, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

In today’s Newscast, we have the weird shaming of two young women who visited Covidiots from England’s national football team. Also, an employee from the Polish embassy has accused the ambassador of bullying her after she participated in the Reykjavík Pride and the border restrictions will be the same until the beginning of October.

