From Iceland — RVK Newscast #26: Two Icelandic Girls Shamed And Accusations Of Bullying In The Polish Embassy

In today’s Newscast, we have the weird shaming of two young women who visited Covidiots from England’s national football team. Also, an employee from the Polish embassy has accused the ambassador of bullying her after she participated in the Reykjavík Pride and the border restrictions will be the same until the beginning of October.

