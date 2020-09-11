From Iceland — Iceland Ranked 9th On Social Progress Index

Photo by Art Bicnick

Statistics published by The Social Progress Index have placed Iceland 9th out of 163 countries ranked in their 2020 survey, reports MBL.

The Index, which is published annually, takes into account how basic human needs, foundations of wellbeing and opportunities for citizens are met by each country, and identifies which aspects of social progress are most and least advanced. It is compiled using 8,000 units of data and, “reflects how well the nations of the world have succeeded in ensuring the wellbeing of their people and creating opportunities to improve their lives”, says the SPI.

What are the scores?

Despite dropping seven places since 2018, Iceland still managed to score a whopping 91.09 out of 100.

Norway won 1st place in the survey with a score of 92.73, with Denmark and Finland in 2nd and 3rd place with scores of 92.11 and 91.89 respectively. At the bottom of the index is South Sudan with a score of just 31.06.

Interestingly, the world as a whole averaged just 64.24, with a score of 74.65 in basic human needs, 60.82 in foundations of wellbeing and just 57.25 in opportunity. It seems creating a society that gives equal opportunities for all citizens remains a difficult goal to achieve.

For more information, and a closer look at the Index, head to the Social Progress Index website.

