From Iceland — Beauty Salon Did Not Break Equality Laws

A beauty salon that refused to give a man a Brazilian wax was not in violation of equality laws, reports Vísir.

After trying, and failing, to book an appointment for a Brazilian wax at the unnamed beauty salon, the man took his case to the Equality Complaints Committee, who decided that the salon did not contravene any laws by refusing his request.

In the Committee’s official statement they said “The Complaints Committee considered that the preparation of the defendant’s case should be understood in such a way that the company, with its decision, was trying to maintain decency and prevent the employees’ feelings of shame from being harmed.”

The client believed that the salon was wrong for not offering such services to men or transgender people. In response, the salon stated that they had never offered Brazilian Wax services to men in the decade that they have been in operation, and no men had ever requested one before. The reason for their refusal was simply because their staff had neither the knowledge, nor the training to perform such a sensitive service, which involves the removal of pubic hair, on men.

Whilst the salon welcomes transgender people to receive services at the salon, they have since decided to stop offering Brazilian Waxes altogether.

