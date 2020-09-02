Across Iceland (Literally) By Bike In Nine Days

Photo by Chris Burkard

Cyclist and photographer Chris Burkand has just achieved a new milestone: cycling directly across Iceland, from east to west, in nine days.

Chris first made news in Iceland last year, when he broke the WOW Cyclothon record and successfully cycled the Ring Road in 52:36:19. Chris is apparently quite enamoured with Iceland, and decided to set a new challenge for himself. Not content with merely cycling from one end to the other, Chris opted to deliberately cycle from the easternmost point to the westernmost.

Some nine days later, after many grueling hardships over 975km, Chris finally made it to Látrabjarg, Iceland’s westernmost point.

You can follow Chris’ incredible journey across the country on his Instagram account, with his stories over the journey labeled as ISL-TRAV and numbered in order.

