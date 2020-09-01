From Iceland — Police Warn About Internet Scams In Iceland

Photo by RentVine/ Creative Commons

Local police have warned citizens about internet fraud and scams that have occurred in recent weeks.

In a Facebook post by the police, people are warned against phishing attempts that seek to aquire credit card information by sending texts and e-mails using logos of companies such as Borgun and Pósturinn. In these messages people are linked to a fairly convincing site where they are supposed to get a tax refund from a fake domain (for example).

On the site, people are supposed to register card information and phone numbers and then recieve a confirmation code on their phone which they are supposed to activate and so the scammers know that they have all the right information. Later, the card will then be used to fraudulently purchase goods or services.

According to a report by Vísir, just two days ago Pósturinn warned that fraudulent e-mails had been sent to people under the company’s logo, in which people were told that they had a shipment from the post waiting to be processed. Payment would need to be confirmed by clicking on the link provided in the email.

An announcement by Sesselía Birgisdóttir, Managing Director Posturinn’s Services and Marketing Division, is quoted saying, “We encourage everyone to think carefully about whether they expect shipments and remind you that if you want to pay for a shipment online with us, you must always log in to a secure page on minnpostur.is”

In the radio show Bítin á Bylgjan, police detective Gísli Jökull Gíslason discussed this latest wave of cyber crime, which in itself isn’t new but scammers are seemingly becoming more skilled: “If someone sends you a link in regards to financial information, then it’s almost certainly a scam. Because the companies that work with such information ask you to go to the website, follow the right path.”

Hackers can even go one step further by getting people to hand over the verification code that they receive on their phone, using the information in real time for purchases. Although collecting card information in “bundles” is also a possibility for other types of fraud and reselling the information.

Cyber crime of this kind is considered especially difficult to deal with because people are often ashamed of having been tricked into internet scams. Gísli emphasized, however, that the framework by the scammers is very professional and organized, so it’s not strange that people fall for the scam.

But the basic rule is to NEVER put card information on such links.

