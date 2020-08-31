From Iceland — RVK Newscast #23: Historic Recession And Border Mess


RVK Newscast #23: Historic Recession And Border Mess

Published August 31, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

And you thought your day was hard. Recession, Kapelluhraun, COVID-19 and regular collective redundancies in today’s Reykjavík Grapevine newscast. But don’t worry, Pollý always lighten up the mood.

