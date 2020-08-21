From Iceland — Sweden To Mediate COVID-19 Vaccine Sale To Iceland

Photo by Pixabay / qimono

Sweden will mediate the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iceland as well as Norway through the European Union’s co-operation project.

This was stated in a press conference by Lena Hallengren, Sweden’s Minister of Health.

According to her, Sweden will take part in a joint project to purchase 300 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from the Swedish-British company AstraZeneca, provided that the vaccine passes tests. Iceland will recieve rations along with the European Union, Switzerland and Norway with Sweden mediating in the sale to Iceland and Norway.

In a report by mbl, Lena Hallengren is quoted saying that, “It is too early to say when the vaccine can be delivered, but each country will receive its own doses at the same time.”

The distributed amount is supposed to be in proportion to the population, meaning that Sweden would receive six million doses of the vaccine. As clinical trials suggest that one to two doses of the vaccine are needed to develop immunity to COVID-19, the first order would then be enough for three to six million Swedes. Mbl reports that the Icelandic equivalent would be 210,000 doses.

The agreement also offers the states the possibility of buying an additional 100 million doses according to Hallengren.

The vaccine in question, developed by the Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University, is one of of several vaccines currently being developed against COVID-19. In addition to this project, the Icelandic government is also participating in a project run by the World Health Organization, called COVAX. That project is also intended to support the development of a vaccine and establish overall control over its distribution. By participating, Iceland secures its access to vaccines.

