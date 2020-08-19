Icelandair Announces Flights To 13 Destinations From Keflavík In September

Photo by James E Pettis

According to Icelandair’s updated flight itineraries, there will be flights from Keflavík to 13 destinations until October 4, Fréttablaðið reports.

Ásdís Ýr Pétursdóttir announced in a written statement to Fréttablaðið that the airline is currently assessing the situation in light of the stricter restrictions for those arriving in Iceland as of today. Everyone must be tested at the border regardless of nationality or the country they traveled from, and then be tested again after a four-to-five day quarantine.

“We expect that these changes will affect our bookings, at least for a while while these regulations are in effect,” said Ásdís. Conversely, it’s too early to say exactly how greatly it will affect them, but we will adjust the flight schedule according to how demand changes in the near future.”

The airline presently plans to fly to the following 13 destinations in September:

Amsterdam – seven times a week

Berlin – four times a week

Boston – twice a week

Brussels – three times a week

Copenhagen – 14 times a week

Frankfurt – seven times a week

Hamburg – once a week

London Heathrow – five times a week

Munich – four times a week

Oslo – four times a week

Paris – six times a week

Stockholm – 3 times a week

Zurich – 3 times a week

The new schedule for the month of October will be announced in September based on the situation at that time. There is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding the easing of restrictions on travel from the United States, but Icelandair will continue to fly to its current single American destination of Boston in September. Over the summer there have been flights to Seattle once a week as well, but they will not continue into the new month.

Ásdís says that Icelandair will closely monitor the situation and will be ready to respond quickly, increasing or decreasing flights according to circumstances and demands at any given time.

“Generally regarding our current procedures since the start of the pandemic, we have planned in order to put ourselves in a good place to deal with fluctuations, to be able to tighten and relax our travel restrictions as needed according to demand,” she concludes.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.