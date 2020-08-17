From Iceland — Arrivals Break Quarantine Orders, Seven Test Positive For Corona Virus

Photo by Vísir/Einar

Of a group of 13 people who arrived in Iceland last Thursday, all of whom were screened at the border, some chose to ignore instructions to stay isolated before second testing. It has now come to light that seven people from this group have corona virus, RÚV reports. They are now all in isolation.

Border officials chose to screen the group upon arrival because, while they arrived in Iceland via a “safe” country, they were originally from a country deemed unsafe by Icelandic authorities. After this, they were supposed to engage in self-isolation and then return for another round of sample-taking, but this did not come to pass.

They were, however, found quickly, and Jóhann K. Jóhannsson, spokesperson for the capital area police, says that they do not believe the people in this group had been in much contact with other people. Their nationalities have not been disclosed nor what countries they had traveled through.

As a reminder, the new rules for those choosing to visit Iceland will go into effect no later than August 19th. We strongly encourage you to read these rules and abide them, should you choose to visit.

