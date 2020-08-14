From Iceland — COVID-19 In Iceland: Double Screening And 4-5 Day Quarantine For All Arrivals

COVID-19 In Iceland: Double Screening And 4-5 Day Quarantine For All Arrivals

Published August 14, 2020

Poppy Askham
Words by
@poppy_askham
Photo by
Art Bicnick

From August 19th, all travellers arriving in Iceland will be required to undergo two COVID-19 screenings and quarantine for 4-5 days in between tests, the health ministry announced today.

Arrivals will be tested once at the border and a second time several days later. Until they have received the results of the second testing 4-5 days later, they will be required to quarantine. The changes will be implemented no later than August 19th.

Previously several countries had been exempt from border screenings, this is no longer the case. The only passengers who are exempt from the new rules are those born in 2005 or later.

Until now the double screening requirement only applied to returning Icelandic citizens and residents and visitors staying longer than 10 days. According to a government statement the decision was taken in response to the current second wave of COVID-19 infections in Iceland and raising incidence rates abroad.

There are currently 112 active infections in Iceland, one individual was diagnosed domestically yesterday. One patient is receiving hospital care and 646 people are in quarantine according to covid.is.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Analysing Capacity To Be Raised From 2000 To 5000 Samples Per Day

Analysing Capacity To Be Raised From 2000 To 5000 Samples Per Day

by

News
Universities Discusses Plans For The Fall Semester

Universities Discusses Plans For The Fall Semester

by

News
Mystery Solved? A Scientist Responds To Our “Mysterious Ghost Sounds” Story

Mystery Solved? A Scientist Responds To Our “Mysterious Ghost Sounds” Story

by

News
Hot Water Turned Off For A Few Hours In Parts Of Reykjavík

Hot Water Turned Off For A Few Hours In Parts Of Reykjavík

by

News
RVK Newscast #18: A Major COVID-19 Update

RVK Newscast #18: A Major COVID-19 Update

by

News
Possible Cryptid Filmed In Iceland(?)

Possible Cryptid Filmed In Iceland(?)

by

Show Me More!

THE REYKJAVIK GRAPEVINE NEWSLETTER

* indicates required