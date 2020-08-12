From Iceland — Bus Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of Drunk Driving

Photo by Submitted to Vísir

At around 10:00 on the morning of August 12th, police stopped a bus on suspicion of drunk driving. According to Strætó’s information representative, Guðmundur Heiðar Helgason, the driver blew into a brethalyser and was driven away in a police car.

The bus, which was on route 17, was stopped at the National Archives at the top of Laugavegur, and had no passengers at the time. Police had been following the bus for about half an hour before finally pulling it over. Vísir reports that the driver’s colleagues reported him to the police after communication with him at Hlemmur. According to Guðmundur, the driver had been on the route since 6:40. He also said that the incident comes as a shock, but this kind of thing rarely happens.

“If it turns out to be true, it is gross negligence on the part of the employee, and we condemn it altogether. He is not only endangering his passengers, but the entire community. If this is true, then the driver in question should not return to Strætó,” he said.

