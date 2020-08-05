From Iceland — UPDATE: New Face Mask & Customer Regulations Announced

Photo by AdobeStock

In an updated announcement by the Ministry of Health, it was stated that face masks shall be used in public transport if the journey lasts longer than thirty minutes and that supermarkets now have a customer limit.

The Minister of Health has decided, at the suggestion of the Chief Epidemiologist, to implement these changes to the announcement that came into force on July 31st, which limited the number of people allowed to gather from 500 to 100 and reintroduced the two-meter rule.

According to a report by Vísir, one modification to the announcement states that supermarkets may accommodate up to 100 people at a time, provided that the conditions for distance limits are met. Supermarkets over a thousand square meters in size may allow a maximum of 200 customers in total.

The number of people allowed at swimming pools and bathing places was also reverted back to the ruling from earlier this summer. That means that the number of guests may never exceed half of the maximum number of guests allowed under the operating license. Children born in 2015 and later are not included in this number.

And finally, it is suggested that temporarily there will be no permits given for any sort of entertainment gatherings/events which can be expected to attract groups of people after 23:00.

The changes are valid until August 13th.

For more information on Iceland’s COVID-19 response, go to covid.is.

