From Iceland — Largest Earthquake In Mýrdalsjökull In Two Years

Photo by Photo by Art Bicnick

This morning between 7:34 and 7:41 three earthquakes were detected in the area around Mýrdalsjökull.

The earthquakes measured 2.4, 2.8 and lastly 3.4 in magnitude making the last one the strongest earthquake that has been measured in Mýrdalsjökull since August 2018, which had been 3.7 in magnitude.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, reports were recieved that the earthquakes were detected/found in Hvolsvöllur.

Meanwhile, the earthquakes that have persistently shaken up the area around Grindavík, as reported by Fréttablaðið to possibly continue for the next years. According to the article, there have never been more earthquakes in such a short amount of time in the area since digital measurements began more than thirty years ago.

In fact, it’s apparently one quake that has been going on since the beginning of the year, with several major quakes occuring in between.

Last Monday, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake was measured in the area and several major earthquakes followed. The earth has calmed down around Grindavík since then over the weekend, although many small earthquakes have been detected. Only one of them was over 1.0 in size though.

