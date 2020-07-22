From Iceland — Helicopters Landed Illegally In Hornstrandir

Photo by Johanna Eriksson

Earlier last week a group of eight American tourists was flown to the nature reserve Hornstrandir in two helicopters, Fréttablaðið reports.

Helicopter flights and landings, as well as motor vehicles, are prohibited in Hornstrandir and the Environmental Agency has now filed charges against the helicopter company.

Kristín Ósk Jónasdóttir, an expert from the Environmental Agency, told Vísir that it was found out that American tourists were travelling and being transported with two helicopters first from Reykjavík to Ísafjörður and then from there to Hornstrandir where they landed in Fljótavík, where they were picked up by a boat for a trip, after which they were flown back, again via helicopter.

According to her, a local ranger had heard the helicopter in Fljótavík and made her way to the area (making quite the detour from her original inquiry) to find out about the commotion.

Seeing as how incidents of this caliber rarely happen, it was deemed appropriate to write a report and press charges, since just last year a regulation was introduced that bans all helicopter flights within the area except with special exemptions from the agency.

“This is clearly stated in the aviation record book published by the Icelandic Transport Authority and is in both Icelandic and English, and it’s required that pilots learn it well. When you are entering a protected area, it is naturally your responsibility to familiarize yourself with the rules of the area, ” Kristín tells Fréttablaðið.

The nature reserve is managed like an uninhabited wilderness and the area’s environment is protected for its bird habitats but also its tranquility.

There are fines for violations of nature conservation laws, although it is as of yet unknown how high a fine the helicopter company could receive.

According to a report from MBL, a number of private jets from the USA have landed in Keflavík in the past weeks with American tourists on board that were granted special exemption to enter the country. Iceland is currently still closed to the USA due to travel restrictions created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The incoming American tourists reportedly also had to undergo a screening test, so at the very least current global circumstances and restrictions had to be acknowledged by the involved parties at some point.

As ever, those looking for more information or advice should go to the Icelandic Government’s excellent COVID-19 help page.

