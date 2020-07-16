From Iceland — RVK Newscast #12: A Border Bonanza With Added Earthquakes

Photo by Art Bicnick

There’s some big changes coming when it comes to COVID-19 travel restrictions – 14 new countries will be allowed to enter the country and nationals from 4 countries will be exempt from screening entirely. Plus we talk earthquakes and Húsavík, a small town with big Eurovision dreams.

