From Iceland — Crude Racist Message Left On Car In Snæfellsnes

Photo by Sara Magnusar

“If you are black or brown: please leave this town!” reads a crude racist message left on a parked car in Snæfellsnes on June 12th.

Sara Magnúsar, a DJ based in Iceland, reported the hateful message on Facebook. She was driving with Magnús Secka to a farm in Snæfellsnes for a summer holiday. When they returned to the parked car having briefly got out, they found the message which credited a blatantly bigoted fake news website. Sara did not name the precise location of the parked car in the Facebook post, explaining that “this could have happened anywhere.”

Sara described the message as “very disturbing and terrible”, calling for Icelanders to fight against this kind of bigotry.

Once again, this incident serves as a grim reminder that the #blacklivesmatter movement is relevant beyond the borders of the United States – racism is alive and well in Iceland.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also support us by checking out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.