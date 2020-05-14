From Iceland — VIDEO: Reykjavik Grapevine's First AMA!


VIDEO: Reykjavik Grapevine’s First AMA!

Published May 14, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

This marks our very first livestreamed Ask Me Anything video, where members of our High Five (With A Secret Handshake!) Club or the Elbow Five Club were able to submit questions that we would personally answer live on Zoom. Editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine covered a lot of ground, talking about everything from quarantines to working in Iceland to hugging trees.

Our next AMA will be coming soon, and if you want to send questions or participate in the livestream, go on and subscribe to one of the aforementioned clubs here.

