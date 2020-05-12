From Iceland — Corner Store Sells VHS Tapes Like It's 1999

Photo by ja.is

Some say VHS is a dead format. While the technology from yesteryear has been surpassed by digital formats, there are those who still have VCRs and collect VHS tapes. Kjötborg, a corner store in Vesturbær, sells movies on the ancient format, and they are the only shop in the country that does, RÚV reports.

Although it has been over two decades since new technology took over and replaced VHS, taking the format off the market, the shop owners say the tapes still sell. Gunnar Jónasson has operated the store with his brother Kristján for years. They bought their VHS stock from the video rental store on Frakkastígur when it closed earlier this year. At first, the rental store only rented the tapes without a late fee, but they began selling the tapes to make ends meet. However, due to the recent predicament, the store was forced to close down and sell its stock.

The brothers sell the tapes for 150 ISK each. Although it has been two decades since DVDs swept the market, there is still some demand from collectors. Over 500 titles are available, with many classics hidden in the stacks. In other words, there’s something for just about everyone in there.

