From Iceland — Reykjavik Newscast #1: Iceland Still COVID-19 Free

Reykjavik Newscast #1: Iceland Still COVID-19 Free

Published May 11, 2020

Iceland has had four days now without COVID-19 and a 102 year old woman beat the virus in her home. Our chief epidemiologist, Þórólfur Guðnason, announced that the next phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions will begin on May 25th instead of the beginning of June, and Icelandair is still struggling. This and more in our newest Reykjavík Grapevine News.

