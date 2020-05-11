From Iceland — Reykjavik Newscast #1: Iceland Still COVID-19 Free

Iceland has had four days now without COVID-19 and a 102 year old woman beat the virus in her home. Our chief epidemiologist, Þórólfur Guðnason, announced that the next phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions will begin on May 25th instead of the beginning of June, and Icelandair is still struggling. This and more in our newest Reykjavík Grapevine News.

