From Iceland — International Workers' Day In A Time Of Pandemic

International workers’ day will be a bit different this year. For the first time since 1923, Icelandic workers will not gather on May 1st to celebrate their achievements and emphasise their demands. Instead, a special broadcast of entertainment and protest will be aired on live TV. This historic event will air at 19:40 on RÚV.

Several popular musicians, entertainers, and motivational speakers will present, including Bubbi Morthens, Jói P og Króli, and Auður performing with Ellen Kristján, just to name a few. Others include Ragnheiður Grödal, Amabadama, KK, and Jakob Birgisson.

Since there will be no marches, it will be possible to create your own sign on Facebook and show your support for the labour movement by using a May 1st profile picture frame. In addition, the marching band Lúðrasveit will play as it does every year, making the day’s events just as iconic as they have ever been.

International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day, is a big deal to many Icelanders. As a result, cancelling the event altogether was unconscionable. This program and event have been made possible by the following organisations: ASÍ, BHM, BSRB and KÍ.

