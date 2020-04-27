From Iceland — Virtual Culture Pick: 'Memesis' Exhibition at Gallerí Fold

Photo by Berglind Svavarsdóttir

Berglind Svavarsdóttir opened her first exhibition in Gallerí Fold on April 25th. In light of the regulations for the COVID-19 epidemic, there was no official opening, although it was streamed live on Facebook, where the artist responded to inquiries that came through the livestream.

The exhibition is called “Mimesis,” which roughly translates to “imitation.” In this series of paintings, the artist explores the natural world of plants and small animals. In a press release, gallery director Jóhann Ágúst Hansen said, “The viewer is invited to take a look into a colorful and captivating world through a looking glass at various plants, animals and insects in their daily struggle for survival.”

Each image features plants and animals, some obvious and prominent, while others blend into the foliage. “Both predator and prey use the art of imitation to blend into their surroundings, either to take their adversary by surprise or to escape them,” Jóhann said.

The exhibition runs from April 25th to May 9th, 2020. It is available every weekday at Gallerí Fold from 10-18, with the 2 metre rule taken into consideration. You can also view the exhibition on the web 24/7.

Berglind has had a storied career as an artist since she graduated the Icelandic College of Arts and Crafts in 1996. At that time, she moved to Italy, where she had previously been an exchange student at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Bologna. She finished her BA in painting there in 2004, and her MA at the same school in 2009. While she has had many solo and collaborative exhibitions both in Iceland and abroad, this is her first solo exhibition at Gallerí Fold.

As ever, those looking for more information or advice should go to the Icelandic Government’s excellent COVID-19 help page.

Tune into our daily COVID-Cast for a deeper dive into the day’s developments.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.