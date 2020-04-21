From Iceland — Leaning Tower Of Laugardalslaug Pool Removed Amid Renovations

Photo by Reykjavik City Council

The leaning lifeguard tower at Laugardalslaug swimming pool has been removed, as the council takes the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to carry out much needed repairs at one of Reykjavik’s most popular pools.

The Reykjavik City Council announced that they are replacing the swimming pool’s “tired” lifeguard tower that had fallen into a state of disrepair and was sloping to one side rather alarmingly. The tower has been replaced temporarily with containers with large windows. Work is also underway to improve other aspects of Laugardalslaug, including the indoor pool which has been drained in recent days and will be cleaned and repainted.

Swimming pools in Iceland have been closed since March 24th and there has been no official suggestion that they will be reopening any time soon. The council has taken the pool’s closure as an opportunity to carry out repair work on Reykjavik’s largest public baths.

The pool’s operators promise that “everything will be shining clean” and ready for swimmers to return once the ban is lifted.

