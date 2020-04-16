From Iceland — Eurasian Oystercatcher Returns To Iceland

Photo by Bjørn Christian Tørrissen/Wikimedia Commons

When the plover returns, spring is on its way. When the Eurasian oystercatcher returns, spring is officially here.

The noisy bird was spotted in Sandvík on Sunday morning, which means that winter is out and spring is in. What a marvelous Easter present.

Since that first sighting, several oystercatchers have been spotted along the beach. Birdwatchers eagerly await the arrival of this intelligent bird every year, and since 2007, the date of their arrival has been recorded. In recent years, their arrival has been somewhat delayed, often not landing until well into April.

Bird life in Sandvík has been fairly active otherwise. Many varieties of geese have shown up, as well as the aforementioned plover, snipe, and the common redshank. These and many other birds have made their home in Iceland again, which hopefully means warm weather is just around the corner.

