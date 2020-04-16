From Iceland — Eurasian Oystercatcher Returns To Iceland

Eurasian Oystercatcher Returns To Iceland

Published April 16, 2020

Sam O'Donnell
Words by
Photo by
Bjørn Christian Tørrissen/Wikimedia Commons

When the plover returns, spring is on its way. When the Eurasian oystercatcher returns, spring is officially here.

The noisy bird was spotted in Sandvík on Sunday morning, which means that winter is out and spring is in. What a marvelous Easter present.

Since that first sighting, several oystercatchers have been spotted along the beach. Birdwatchers eagerly await the arrival of this intelligent bird every year, and since 2007, the date of their arrival has been recorded. In recent years, their arrival has been somewhat delayed, often not landing until well into April.

Bird life in Sandvík has been fairly active otherwise. Many varieties of geese have shown up, as well as the aforementioned plover, snipe, and the common redshank. These and many other birds have made their home in Iceland again, which hopefully means warm weather is just around the corner.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!

Next:
Previous:


Go travel with Grapevine tried and recommended tours by Grapevine. Fund Grapevine journalism by booking with us.

Latest

News
Police Search For Missing Icelandic Woman Björg Ólavía Ólafsdóttir

Police Search For Missing Icelandic Woman Björg Ólavía Ólafsdóttir

by

News
Foreign Media Spotlight On Iceland’s COVID-19 Response

Foreign Media Spotlight On Iceland’s COVID-19 Response

by

News
Industrial Hemp Farm Still Trying To Convince Authorities That They’re Not Growing Drugs

Industrial Hemp Farm Still Trying To Convince Authorities That They’re Not Growing Drugs

by

News
COVID-19 Antibody Tests May Reveal Likelihood Of Second Wave In Iceland

COVID-19 Antibody Tests May Reveal Likelihood Of Second Wave In Iceland

by

News
Lead Singer From Sigur Rós Had COVID-19

Lead Singer From Sigur Rós Had COVID-19

by

News
COVID-Cast #18: Kári Stefánsson And The Fake Nurse

COVID-Cast #18: Kári Stefánsson And The Fake Nurse

by

Show Me More!