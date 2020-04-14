From Iceland — COVID-Cast #17


COVID-Cast #17

Published April 14, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

There was a breakthrough today when the government announced that they are going to ease the restriction because of the COVID-19. Also, the numbers of infected haven’t been this low for more than a month.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Listen to our podcast on: Apple Podcast — Spotify — SoundCloud — Sticher — TuneIn— Google Podcast — and others…

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Go travel with Grapevine tried and recommended tours by Grapevine. Fund Grapevine journalism by booking with us.

Latest

News
Police Search For Missing Icelandic Woman Björg Ólavía Ólafsdóttir

Police Search For Missing Icelandic Woman Björg Ólavía Ólafsdóttir

by

News
Foreign Media Spotlight On Iceland’s COVID-19 Response

Foreign Media Spotlight On Iceland’s COVID-19 Response

by

News
Eurasian Oystercatcher Returns To Iceland

Eurasian Oystercatcher Returns To Iceland

by

News
Industrial Hemp Farm Still Trying To Convince Authorities That They’re Not Growing Drugs

Industrial Hemp Farm Still Trying To Convince Authorities That They’re Not Growing Drugs

by

News
COVID-19 Antibody Tests May Reveal Likelihood Of Second Wave In Iceland

COVID-19 Antibody Tests May Reveal Likelihood Of Second Wave In Iceland

by

News
Lead Singer From Sigur Rós Had COVID-19

Lead Singer From Sigur Rós Had COVID-19

by

Show Me More!