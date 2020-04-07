From Iceland — COVID-Cast #15: Drop In New Cases, Cancelled Cruises And Threats Against Health Officials


COVID-Cast #15: Drop In New Cases, Cancelled Cruises And Threats Against Health Officials

Published April 7, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

The numbers of new COVID-19 cases have dropped significantly in Iceland today, but the situation is worsening in the country’s hospitals. The prospects of the tourism sector are also deteriorating as 26 cruises have now cancelled their trips to Iceland this summer. Violence is also in the news as threats have been made against the Chief of Police, the Surgeon General and the Head of Epidemiology in recent days Domestic violence is thought to be on the rise as more people stay at home. Two women around 60 years old have died and family members are being questioned by police.

Valur Grettisson and Poppy Askham discuss these issues and more as they go through the latest developments in Iceland’s COVID-19 crisis. Also listen in for an insight into the current situation in the UK, where Poppy is reporting from, following the news that Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Listen to our podcast on: Apple Podcast — Spotify — SoundCloud — Sticher — TuneIn— Google Podcast — and others…

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Go travel with Grapevine tried and recommended tours by Grapevine. Fund Grapevine journalism by booking with us.

Latest

News
Uncertainty Over Future Of Flights To Iceland After Easter

Uncertainty Over Future Of Flights To Iceland After Easter

by

News
Threats Sent To Key Icelandic COVID-19 Officials

Threats Sent To Key Icelandic COVID-19 Officials

by

News
This Is Not The Time To Get A Tiger

This Is Not The Time To Get A Tiger

by

News
COVID-Cast #14: Eleven In Intensive Care, Two More Deaths And The Status Of PPE Supplies

COVID-Cast #14: Eleven In Intensive Care, Two More Deaths And The Status Of PPE Supplies

by

News
Alcohol Sales On The Rise In Iceland As COVID-19 Outbreak Worsens

Alcohol Sales On The Rise In Iceland As COVID-19 Outbreak Worsens

by

News
Deep Recession Projected In Wake Of COVID-19

Deep Recession Projected In Wake Of COVID-19

by

Show Me More!