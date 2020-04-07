From Iceland — COVID-Cast #15: Drop In New Cases, Cancelled Cruises And Threats Against Health Officials

The numbers of new COVID-19 cases have dropped significantly in Iceland today, but the situation is worsening in the country’s hospitals. The prospects of the tourism sector are also deteriorating as 26 cruises have now cancelled their trips to Iceland this summer. Violence is also in the news as threats have been made against the Chief of Police, the Surgeon General and the Head of Epidemiology in recent days Domestic violence is thought to be on the rise as more people stay at home. Two women around 60 years old have died and family members are being questioned by police.

Valur Grettisson and Poppy Askham discuss these issues and more as they go through the latest developments in Iceland’s COVID-19 crisis. Also listen in for an insight into the current situation in the UK, where Poppy is reporting from, following the news that Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care.

