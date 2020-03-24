From Iceland — Tourists Sleeping In Vaðlaheiði Tunnel

Photo by Bakland Ferðaþjónustunnar

Recently, foreign tourists journeying around Iceland in small motorhomes widely began seeking shelter overnight in the Vaðlaheiði tunnel in Akureyri. “I think this is mainly because of the weather outside,” Valgeir Bergmann, managing director of the tunnel, told RÚV today of the unusual accomodation.

That said, Valgeir does not recommend sleeping in the tunnel. While the air in the tunnel is warm, he admits, it can actually be contaminated with car exhaust. “There is always good weather in Akureyri,” he said, urging tourists to find a safer place outside. “Just a question of where you are. But here in the tunnel, it’s always 20 degrees, warm and dry.”

Although there are few travellers in the country at the moment, the number of tourists utilising small motorhomes has increased dramatically recently, and these vehicles have increasingly been parking in the Vaðlaheiði tunnel overnight.

The tourists who stay overnight in the tunnel also tend to leave trash behind and dump their toilets in the tunnel. It goes without saying that officials recommend that people don’t do that.

C’mon, do we really have to tell you that?

As ever, those looking for more information or advice on the current coronavirus pandemic should go to the Icelandic Government’s excellent COVID-19 help page.

Tune into our daily COVID-Cast for a deeper dive into the day’s developments.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!