From Iceland — Changes to Strætó Services Due To COVID-19

The Strætó bus service has announced new measures to keep both drivers and passengers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Passengers in the capital area are now prohibited from entering buses through the front doors and there is a tape barrier roping off the front section of the bus to prevent passengers approaching drivers.

Passengers should enter through the centre or back doors and display a bus card or mobile ticket for the driver to see in their mirror. There will also be a box in the centre of the bus for passengers to pay with cash, however this is not advised and passengers paying with cash will not be able to change buses as there will be no printed tickets.

Straeto also advises those who need to purchase bus cards take advantage of the free shipping the company provides and buy cards online to be delivered to their homes.

There are also several changes to routes and schedules. Those using the bus should check the website for updates on their intended journey. One major change to be aware of is that the number 8 bus will now act as a shuttle service between Nauthóll and BSÍ/Landspítali between 6:52 and 18:34 running every ten minutes. Outside this period, the bus will run on its regular route.

For more information on changes to bus services, visit the Straeto website here.

