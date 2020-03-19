From Iceland — COVID-Cast #5: Numbers Spike & The Controversial Debate About Quarantining Tourists

Valur Grettisson and Hannah Jane Cohen of The Reykjavík Grapevine give you the updates on the status of COVID-19 in Iceland. More are getting sick while tests are running out. As well, Icelanders returning from abroad are being quarantined, while tourists coming from the same countries are not. We also discuss the response Icelanders have had to the Australian widow on the Facebook page, “With Love From Us.”

