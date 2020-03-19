From Iceland — COVID-Cast #5: Numbers Spike & The Controversial Debate About Quarantining Tourists


COVID-Cast #5: Numbers Spike & The Controversial Debate About Quarantining Tourists

Published March 19, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Valur Grettisson and Hannah Jane Cohen of The Reykjavík Grapevine give you the updates on the status of COVID-19 in Iceland. More are getting sick while tests are running out. As well, Icelanders returning from abroad are being quarantined, while tourists coming from the same countries are not. We also discuss the response Icelanders have had to the Australian widow on the Facebook page, “With Love From Us.”

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Listen to our podcast on: Apple Podcast — Spotify — SoundCloud — Sticher — TuneIn— Google Podcast — and others…

