From Iceland — COVID-Cast #3: The Schengen lockdown, swimming pools and something about the economy

Valur Grettisson, editor-in-chief, and Andie Sophia Fontaine, news editor at The Reykjavík Grapevine go over the newest developments in the Covid-19 crisis in Iceland. More people are affected, as health workers take more samples. The Icelandic economy is in dire straits but hey, the swimming pools are open again! The Icelandic government objects to the EU’s proposed Schengen area travel ban, and we talk about what we can learn from Iceland’s response.

