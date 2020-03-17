From Iceland — BREAKING: Tourist Who Had COVID-19 Has Died, Cause Still Unknown

Photo by Art Bicnick

A foreign tourist seeking medical attention at the health clinic in Húsavík due to being seriously ill, who subsequently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has passed away, Vísir reports.

It must be emphasised that the cause of death is still unknown, and the man in question displayed symptoms that are not typical of COVID-19.

Icelandic authorities are now working closely to determine cause of death and to contact next of kin. Furthermore, health care workers who attended to the man will be put in quarantine, and the health clinic must be completely sanitised, while still guaranteeing health care to everyone in Húsavík.

All of these efforts are being worked on with a collaborative effort between the Civil Protection Authority, the Directorate of Health, the Red Cross and the North Iceland Health Services, amongst others.

