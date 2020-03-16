From Iceland — COVID-Cast #2: Public Gathering Ban Begins, Screening Steps Up, And More


Published March 16, 2020

What’s happening in Iceland in the time of the novel coronavirus? Valur Grettisson, the editor-in-Chief of Reykjavík Grapevine and Andie Sophia Fontaine, news editor, go over the situation in CovidCast. In this episode, we talk about the public gatherings ban, high-risk areas, what to expect if you travel to Iceland from those countries, and the result of the deCODE Genetic screenings.

