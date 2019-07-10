US Vice President Mike Pence Wants To Visit Iceland - The Reykjavik Grapevine

US Vice President Mike Pence Wants To Visit Iceland

Published July 10, 2019

America’s VP Mike Pence is likely to visit Iceland in early September, according to unnamed sources within the Icelandic government, MBL reports.

As it is, nothing is set in stone. The sources contend Pence has expressed an interest in visiting the country, and officials within the Icelandic government have been in discussions about the possibility, but the visit has not yet been confirmed.

That said, these same sources consider even the possibility of Mike Pence visiting Iceland to be significant, as they believe this is an indication that relations between Iceland and the US are about to enter a new level.

If that is the case, it may have something to do with America’s growing investment in the naval base at Keflavík.

In related news, it bears mentioning that Ísbúð Vesturbæjar and Valdís are just two of the many locations in Reykjavík where you can buy milkshakes.

