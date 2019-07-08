Island Life: Coastguard Drone, Snæfellsnes Awarded, New Selfoss Bridge

Published July 8, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Residents of the northeast town of Egilsstaðir have had a few reservations about the new Coast Guard surveillance drone which was recently put into operation; amongst them, that the drone would be spying on people just trying to live their lives in the region. The Coast Guard, however, has provided assurances that the drone will only be conducting surveillance when it is flying over the sea, guarding Iceland’s eastern coast.

Luxury Travel Guide has announced that, for the second year in a row, West Iceland is the Winter Destination of Europe for 2019. Quite an honour, and entirely unsurprising—Snæfellsnes in particular has often been called “Iceland in miniature” on account of the vast array of natural wonders that can be found there year round.

The famed Ölfusár bridge, aka that bridge you drive over when entering Selfoss from Reykjavík, is getting a makeover this summer. Sandblasters will go over the main framework of the bridge, and then it will be painted wine red, which is the official colour of the Selfoss Youth Association. The paint job will give the iconic bridge a little more pop and pizzazz.

Read more Island Life for stories about stuff like the coastguard drone and more here.

