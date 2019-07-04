Settlement Reached In Valitor-Wikileaks Case - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Settlement Reached In Valitor-Wikileaks Case

Published July 4, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Cancillería del Ecuador

Concluding a legal battle which began about nine years ago, electronic payment giants Valitor have agreed to pay damages to Wikileaks after illegally blocking payments to the site in 2010.

The case begins in 2010, when the company DataCell began handling donations to Wikileaks.

This was a banner year for the whistleblower site, as the Chelsea Manning leaks were making headlines around the world. However, Valitor blocked transactions from Visa card holders in Iceland to Wikileaks, prompting a legal battle that lasted years.

Ultimatetly, DataCell won the legal battle against Valitor, and now, Fréttablaðið reports, Valitor will pay the amount previously confirmed by Reykjavík District Court: 1.2 billion ISK, to both DataCell and Sunshine Press Productions, Wikileaks’ publishing company.

At the time of the district court judgement, Sveinn Andri Sveinsson, a lawyer for Sunshine Press, called the decision a Solomon’s judgement, telling reporters that while they were seekining 18 billion ISK in damages, Valitor was hoping to have the case dismissed altogether.

With this new turn of events, Valitor has decided to forego an appeal, bringing the battle to a close.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Book your day tours in Iceland right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Go travel with Grapevine tried and recommended tours by Grapevine. Fund Grapevine journalism by booking with us.

Latest

News
City Councillor Accused Of Bullying: “This Is War”

City Councillor Accused Of Bullying: “This Is War”

by

News
Child Deportations In Iceland: Government Inaction In The Spotlight

Child Deportations In Iceland: Government Inaction In The Spotlight

by

News
The Week In Weather: Hang On Till The Weekend

The Week In Weather: Hang On Till The Weekend

by

News
Photos And Video: A Midnight Rainbow Over Iceland

Photos And Video: A Midnight Rainbow Over Iceland

by

News
Icelanders Demand Government Action Over Words Regarding Refugee Children

Icelanders Demand Government Action Over Words Regarding Refugee Children

by

News
VIDEO: Know The Rules About Drone Use In Iceland

VIDEO: Know The Rules About Drone Use In Iceland

by

Show Me More!