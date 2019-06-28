Poll: Government Loses Support; Conservatives And Pirates At The Top - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick/SEPPO SAMULI

According to the results of a new poll, most Icelanders would vote for either the Independence Party or the Pirate Party if elections were held today, RÚV reports. In addition, most Icelanders polled do not support the current ruling coalition government.

Unsurprisingly, the Independence Party is polling strongest, as they almost always do, but went down by two points between last March’s Zenter poll and yesterday, to 22.6%. At the same time, the Pirates went up two points, and are now at 15.2%.

The Left-Greens, who lead the ruling coalition with the Independence Party and the Progressives, went from 10.2% to 13.1%, but the Progressives saw their support drop two points, to 7.1%.

The Centre Party went from 6.6% to 9.8%; the Social Democrats went from 17.4% to 14.1%; and the Reform Party have held their own, holding steady at 9.9%. The People’s Party is currently skating on thin ice, as they have gone from 5.3% to 4.3%, which would not be enough to win a seat in Parliament if elections were held today.

In terms of overall government support, 34.6% said they support the ruling coalition, while 39.7% said they do not. Interestingly, both support and opposition for the government decreased from the last poll. This is explained by a dramatic increase in people who are undecided, going from about 16% during the last poll to about 23% now.

This Zenter poll was conducted from June 25th to June 27th, comprised of 2,000 people aged 18 or older. Of them, 51% responded to the poll.

