Iceland Football Supporter To Visit Iceland For First Time After Crowdfund - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Mohammad Sayed Majumder, a passionate supporter of the Icelandic football team, will visit Iceland from Bangladesh after a diligent fundraising effort by Tólfan, an Icelandic football fan club.

Though the fans of Iceland’s football team are somewhat small in number, they make up for their paucity with their passion (as followers of our Twitter can doubtless attest). But you would be hard pressed to find a more ardent supporter than Mohammad Sayed Majumder.

Though based in Bangladesh, he is a passionate supporter of Iceland on Twitter (so much so that his name on Twitter is Mohammad Sayed (Iceland)), and his colossal Icelandic flag has graced our Twitter feed many times when it comes to game day. And now, thanks to a diligent fundraising effort by Tólfan or ‘The Twelve’, an Iceland football fan club, he and the flag will be visiting Iceland for the first time this October.

The fundraiser was largely led by Hilmar Jökull Stefánsson, a board member of Tólfan. He recently posted a video of his video call with Sayed on YouTube (which you can also watch below), where he tells a slightly bemused but clearly delighted Sayed that he’s coming to Iceland.

Fréttablaðið reports that Sayed will stay in Iceland from the 7th to 14th October, and will watch the Iceland vs. France game on October 11th at Laugardalsvöllur, Iceland’s national football stadium in Reykjavik. His travel and accommodation have been arranged by travel company Dohop, and Tólfan are keen to plan a range of activities for his visit.

