Good Weather, Seagulls And Stray Dogs

Photos by Ólafur Grettir

So, something strange is happening in Reykjavík. There has been reporting of this strange yellow phenomenon in the sky, and our best reporters state that this is something called “the sun”.

This has been having surprisingly complicated effects on the people of Reykjavík. There have been reports of them being outside, just chilling! Whatever that is.

We sent our bravest journalist out, the eleven-year-old Ólafur Grettir, to take some photos and report back to us.

The weather has been quite good in Reykjavík these past few days, and it is predicted to be the same until the weekend. Of course there was grey earth, and even white near the highlands. But who cares. There’s sun in Reykjavík.

