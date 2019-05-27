The Week In Weather: Real, Actual Summer In The West; Rain And Cold In The East - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

If you’re staying in the greater Reykjavík area this week, you’re in luck. Meanwhile, in the east, cold and rainy weather will be par for the course.

The weather forecast for this week shows some sharp regional divisions at play. The conventional wisdom has it that southwest Icelandic summers are typically cool and rainy, while the northeast enjoys sun and high temperatures. This week, however, that situation has been turned on its head.

The weather across the west—from northwest Iceland down to south-central Iceland—will be generally in the low teens, especially in the southwest, with sunny skies and mild winds. While the southeast may experience early morning showers tomorrow, the sun will make its way into the region by midday. At the same time, some clouds will begin to gather in the Westfjords.

In the east—and in the northeast especially—the situation may be much different. Clouds and low single-digit temperatures are forecast, with sporadic rain in the far northeast of the country.

By the weekend, clouds should cover most of the country, with the exception of west-central. Occasional light showers are likely.

As always, be sure and check both weather and road conditions before travelling.

