Clouds, Cold And Even Snow In The Cards This Week In Iceland - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Clouds, Cold And Even Snow In The Cards This Week In Iceland

Published May 21, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Adobe Stock

You would be forgiven for forgetting this week that it’s summer, as we can expect low temperatures and either partial or full cloud coverage, with some rain. The north of the country will fare shortly better than anywhere else.

According to the latest forecast from the Icelandic Met Office, partially to mostly cloudy skies will be the order of the week for most of the country. Temperatures will be mostly in the low teens across southwest Iceland, but in the single digits for the east.

Rain will be most prominent in South Iceland and the Highlands, all through the week, but northeast Iceland in particular may even experience snow later this week and into the weekend.

Mercifully, North Iceland will have considerably better weather than the rest of the country. Thursday in particular will bring sunny skies to the North, albeit with temperatures not rising above 10°, but at least the winds will be mild.

All this being the case, we may not experience “real” summer until well into next month. Only time will tell.

