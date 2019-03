What’s happening in the Icelandic countryside right now? All sorts. Welcome to another episode of Island Life.

It would be a bad idea to invade the northeast town of Egilsstaðir, at least until mid-April. Until that time, Italian fighter jets will be stationed there as a part of NATO exercises. There, residents will be able to witness firsthand the military prowess of the Italians, for which they are famous the world over. Intruders beware!

One of Akranes’ most iconic landmarks, the giant smokestack rising out of the now-defunct cement factory, was demolished. In honour of this momentous occasion, West Iceland news service Skessuhorn live streamed the event. It would have been torn down sooner, but gale-force winds made the operation prohibitively dangerous.

Numerous global polls have shown Icelanders to be amongst the happiest people in the world, but who are the happiest Icelanders? According to an online poll conducted by Gallup, it’s the residents of Grindivík, a southwest Iceland coastal town. The most unhappy? Residents of the Westman Islands. Well, you try living on an active volcano that once devastated the only town on the island and keep a smile on your face.

