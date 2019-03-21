Reykjavik Area Hotel Workers Go On Strike Tomorrow - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

The first round of hotel worker strikes begins tomorrow, and the labour union Efling has compiled a handy schedule and FAQ for hotel workers.

As reported, there are a number of strike days for Reykjavík for hotel workers scheduled through this month and the next, which will culminate in an indefinite strike on May 1.

The first strike day is tomorrow, and will affect a number of capital area hotels, as well as many bus companies (public transport company Strætó excepted). The hotels which will be directly affected are the following:

Fosshótel Reykjavík ehf.

Íslandshótel hf.

Flugleiðahótel ehf.

Cabin ehf.

Hótel Saga ehf.

Miðbæjarhótel/Centerhotels ehf.

Hótel Klettur ehf.

Örkin Veitingar ehf.

Keahótel ehf.

Hótel Frón ehf.

Hótel 1919 ehf.

Hótel Óðinsvé hf.

Hótel Leifur Eiríksson ehf.

Hótel Smári ehf.

Fjörukráin ehf. (Hotel Viking)

Hótel Holt Hausti ehf.

Hótelkeðjan ehf.

CapitalHotels ehf.

Kex Hostel

101 (einn núll einn) hótel ehf.

Efling has compiled a schedule and FAQ for striking workers, informing them of where they can pick up strike pay, where they will be gathering, and answering a number of commonly asked questions about the strike.

Of particular importance is to point out that your boss cannot fire you for striking, nor can your boss put any pressure on you to come to work during the strike. Both of these things are illegal and prosecutable by law.

All of these actions depend on whether or not management brings an offer to the negotiations table that satisfy worker proposals. Workers are not only fighting for a living wage but also tax relief, rent control, and actual penalties for companies which violate labour contracts and the law.