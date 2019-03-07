Icelandic Cafe Starts "Pay As You Feel" Offer - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Icelandic Cafe Starts “Pay As You Feel” Offer

Published March 7, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

A cafe in Hafnarfjörður has started a novel offer: for four hours a day, customers are able to pay what they think is fair, rather than a set price.

Pallett, a cafe in Hafnarfjörður that has been a consistent Grapevine favourite, has started a new offer: pay as you feel.

As Fréttablaðið reports, this offer is available every day, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 to 12:00. During these hours, customers can pay whatever they think is fair for their orders.

The owners, Pálmar Þór Hlöðversson and David Anthony Noble, say that the town of Hafnarfjörður, were Pallett is located, has been very good to them, and they wanted to express their gratitude in some particular way.

“We’ve always wanted to give something back to society, but have never been in a financial position to do so,” David told reporters. “We just run a little coffeeshop and haven’t had the money to give hundreds of thousands to the charitable organisations in town.”

They are not particularly worried about how or if the offer will pay off; this experiment has been successful in other corners of the world where it has been conducted. They do, though, believe it will take some time for people to get used to the idea, and to not feel guilty about being given the power to pay as they feel.

Nonetheless, they consider this “an experiment in trust”, and that people by nature will pay a fair price—or even more—for the quality of products and service that they are offering.

Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Trial Of Icelandic Deportation Protesters Begins

Trial Of Icelandic Deportation Protesters Begins

by

News
PHOTOS: Icelandic Children Celebrate Öskudagur

PHOTOS: Icelandic Children Celebrate Öskudagur

by

News
Measles Cases In Iceland, Hospital Pleads With Public To Vaccinate

Measles Cases In Iceland, Hospital Pleads With Public To Vaccinate

by

News
Öskudagur 2019: Ash Wednesday In Reykjavik

Öskudagur 2019: Ash Wednesday In Reykjavik

by

News
PHOTOS: Hatari Celebrate Eurovision Qualification Victory

PHOTOS: Hatari Celebrate Eurovision Qualification Victory

by

News
Making Of An Artist: Parental Advised CD And O.G. Mom

Making Of An Artist: Parental Advised CD And O.G. Mom

by

Show Me More!