PHOTOS: Icelandic Children Celebrate Öskudagur - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

As reported, Ash Wednesday in Iceland, or Öskudagur (“Ashes Day”), is a holiday for either religious adults or children of any or no faith. On this day, children typically dress up in costumes, visit local businesses, and then sing in order to get candy.

Our staff photographer Art took a walk around downtown Reykjavík today to capture some of the wholesome goodness on display. There are a lot of great costumes here (although our personal favourite is the Mona Lisa) and shopowners are predominantly delighted to welcome the kids.