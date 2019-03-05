Iceland Guest Of Honour At Gdansk Book Fair - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Daria Szczygieł

This March, Iceland will be the Guest of Honour at the Gdańskie Targi Książki literature festival in Gdansk, Poland.

The Centre for Icelandic Literature reports that along with several Icelandic publishers, authors Hallgrímur Helgason, Steinunn Sigurðardóttir, Einar Kárason, Elísabet Jökulsdóttir and Sigríður Hagalín Björnsdóttir will be guests of the festival and will take part in panel discussions moderated by Jacek Godek, a prolific translator of Icelandic literature into Polish. All authors have penned books that have recently been published in translation by Polish publishers.

Gdańskie Targi Książki (Gdansk Book Fair) was founded in 2018. It is hoped that this year’s festival will serve to strengthen cultural ties between Iceland and Poland and encourage the cooperation of the nations’ writers and publishers.

Polish people make up the largest ethnic minority group in Iceland, representing close to 40% of all immigrants in Iceland as of 2017.