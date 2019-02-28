Excellent Night For Northern Lights Tonight (Clouds Permitting) - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

If you’re in Iceland and have been itching to see the northern lights for the first time, tonight just may be your lucky night.

For those unaware, the Icelandic Met Office actually has a dedicated page forecasting aurora activity. With the sunset turning to darkness at around 19:30 tonight, the forecast for the northern lights predicts high activity, in particular in the capital area, Suðurnes, and across South Iceland.

At the same time, cloud cover (here roughly determined by precipitation), shows relatively clear skies between 18:00 and midnight in the stretch of South Iceland between Hella and Vík.

This being the case, tonight would be a well-chosen one for catching the northern lights. There are numerous ways one can do that—hike out to a hill just outside of town, rent a car, or book a tour to witness the magic with others.

The northern lights are beautiful to behold, and best of all, they are absolutely not radioactive to any harmful degree.