Massive Waves Just West Of Iceland Today - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Massive Waves Just West Of Iceland Today

Published February 21, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Icelandic Met Office

Waves reaching anywhere from eight to 14 metres high will be roaring by just west of Iceland today, making seafaring in the area highly inadvisable.

According to an announcement from the Icelandic Coast Guard, the Icelandic Met Office has informed them that a low pressure system will be moving across the sea west of Iceland today. This not only means high winds and rain across Iceland, but also some unusually large waves out to sea.

As can be seen in this map of wave height and direction from the Met Office, the low pressure system is moving from south to north, bringing with it waves about eight to ten metres high, but reaching 14 metres further out to sea. This evening, these waves could reach several metres tall as they crash upon the southwest coast, with Suðurnes especially vulnerable.

As such, if you were preparing to take your boat out to sea today, it would probably be a good idea to avoid the western sea. The northeast, however, should be relatively calm.

Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Faroe Islands “Closed”, Will Welcome Maintenance Volunteers

Faroe Islands “Closed”, Will Welcome Maintenance Volunteers

by

News
Massive Strike In The Works In Iceland

Massive Strike In The Works In Iceland

by

News
Iceland’s Justice Minister Seeks To End Parliament Granting Citizenship

Iceland’s Justice Minister Seeks To End Parliament Granting Citizenship

by

News
The Nominees For The Icelandic Music Awards Are Here

The Nominees For The Icelandic Music Awards Are Here

by

News
VIDEO: Nara Walker Begins Prison Sentence, Petition For Pardon Surpasses 17,000 Signatures

VIDEO: Nara Walker Begins Prison Sentence, Petition For Pardon Surpasses 17,000 Signatures

by

News
Iceland’s Fishing Minister Green Lights Whale Hunting To 2023

Iceland’s Fishing Minister Green Lights Whale Hunting To 2023

by

Show Me More!