Faroe Islands "Closed", Will Welcome Maintenance Volunteers - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Axel Sig

Iceland’s neighbour, the Faroe Islands, plans to close for maintenance in April. The self-governing Danish territory will undertake a series of preservation projects over the weekend of April 25-27.

Faroe Islands invites 100 visitors to join locals for the clean-up of the 18-island archipelago. Others will have to plan around the weekend that coincides with the April 22 Earth Day celebration.

In the recent years, this group of volcanic islands in the North Atlantic saw an approximate 10% spike in tourism. The pristine cliffs and breathtaking waterfalls paired with the islands’ wildlife attract around 100,000 visitors each year.

Roughly 50,000 people live in Faroe Islands, making it one of the most untouched places on Earth. But popular picturesque spots have seen a toll from tourism, which prompted officials to come up with maintenance solutions.

Projects will include laying down walk paths, constructing viewpoints, and putting navigation signs along the trails. Volunteers will be given accommodation and food over the three-night period and on the last night, there will be a celebratory meal for all the participants.

For more information and to sign up for volunteering, check out the Faroe Islands website.