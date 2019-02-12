Spate Of Food Recalls Pop Up In Iceland - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Spate Of Food Recalls Pop Up In Iceland

Published February 12, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Recalls have been issued by the Icelandic Food And Veterinary Authority (MAST) on one company’s brand of smoked salmon and smoked trout, while the Reykjavík Health Authority has issued a recall on another company’s dates. Consumers are advised to avoid these products for the time being.

RÚV reports that smoked salmon and trout from Ópal Sjávarfangi (known as Opal Seafood in English) have been recalled due to the presence of listeria, a form of food poisoning that even freezing food cannot prevent.

Symptoms of listeria poisoning include diarrhea, nausea and fever, but usually passes in a couple days. That said, it can be very serious if ingested by children, pregnant women, or those with compromised immune systems.

In related news, RÚV also reports that dates from the company Sólgæti have been recalled due to insects being found in some samples. What kind of insects was not disclosed, but they have no business being in a bag of dates.

In both cases, consumers are advised to avoid these products. Those who have already bought them can return them to the store from whence they came for a full refund.

Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Hatari Claim To Have Hired Christian Conservative Who Denounced Them

Hatari Claim To Have Hired Christian Conservative Who Denounced Them

by

News
Members Of Iceland’s Pagan Faith Nearly Quadruple Over Past Decade

Members Of Iceland’s Pagan Faith Nearly Quadruple Over Past Decade

by

News
Car Rental Company Rolled Back Odometers, Says They Will Pay Damages

Car Rental Company Rolled Back Odometers, Says They Will Pay Damages

by

News
Former Statesman Accused Of Sex Offences Threatens To Sue Public Broadcasting

Former Statesman Accused Of Sex Offences Threatens To Sue Public Broadcasting

by

News
Protest Tomorrow Against Deportations of Refugees From Iceland

Protest Tomorrow Against Deportations of Refugees From Iceland

by

News
One Of Iceland’s Largest Labour Unions Ready To Strike If Necessary

One Of Iceland’s Largest Labour Unions Ready To Strike If Necessary

by

Show Me More!