Spate Of Food Recalls Pop Up In Iceland - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

Recalls have been issued by the Icelandic Food And Veterinary Authority (MAST) on one company’s brand of smoked salmon and smoked trout, while the Reykjavík Health Authority has issued a recall on another company’s dates. Consumers are advised to avoid these products for the time being.

RÚV reports that smoked salmon and trout from Ópal Sjávarfangi (known as Opal Seafood in English) have been recalled due to the presence of listeria, a form of food poisoning that even freezing food cannot prevent.

Symptoms of listeria poisoning include diarrhea, nausea and fever, but usually passes in a couple days. That said, it can be very serious if ingested by children, pregnant women, or those with compromised immune systems.

In related news, RÚV also reports that dates from the company Sólgæti have been recalled due to insects being found in some samples. What kind of insects was not disclosed, but they have no business being in a bag of dates.

In both cases, consumers are advised to avoid these products. Those who have already bought them can return them to the store from whence they came for a full refund.